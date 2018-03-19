The video will start in 8 Cancel

Jodie Whittaker has admitted that she did not watch Doctor Who while growing up.

The Skelmanthorpe actress, 35, landed the role of the first female Doctor, taking over from Peter Capaldi.

She is currently filming the series, which is set to be broadcast later this year,

But she told The Sunday Times: “As a family we didn’t watch it except at other people’s houses.

“I was much more aware of it when it came back with Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant and Matt Smith.”

Jodie said she did not feel daunted when she tried out for the part.

“I went to the audition excited, but I always walk into the room with an attitude of ‘I sound like this, I look like this, but, believe me, I can do it’,” the star said.

She said her favourite Doctor was former Broadchurch co-star David Tennant but added: “There is no right or wrong, there are no rules.”

Jodie will have three companions – Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole – when she appears as the 13th Doctor.

Asked if there would be any romance, she kept schtum, saying: “I’m only a few weeks in, I don’t know the answers to quite a lot of questions yet.”

Jodie embarked on her Doctor Who journey with a bang as she fell from the Tardis moments after transforming into the Time Lord on Christmas Day.

As Peter Capaldi’s Doctor regenerated in the show’s hour-long Christmas Day special, the first-ever female to take the role uttered her first lines – and was warmly welcomed by fans.

In her native Yorkshire accent, the Time Lord said: “Ahh brilliant” as she got her first glance of the Tardis controls.

Jodie, born in Skelmanthorpe, was a pupil at Shelley High School. She also attended Kirklees College before heading to London to further her training and career.

She made headlines around the world when she was announced as the next Doctor Who.

Prior to that she appeared alongside some of the biggest names in film and TV, including Anne Hathaway and Peter O’Toole and she became a household name when she appeared in smash hit Broadchurch.