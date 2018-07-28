Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman accused of stealing expensive jewellery belonging to her elderly mum was arrested after breaching her bail conditions.

Kate Metcalfe is alleged to have stolen two sentimental diamond rings, worth £8,000, from the 83-year-old’s Lindley home.

The 43-year-old was living with her mother at the address in Gatesgarth Crescent when the theft allegedly took place.

One of the missing rings was described as yellow gold with diamonds, bought for the victim as an anniversary present.

The other was said to be white gold and was set with five diamonds.

Police were called, detained Metcalfe after a violent struggle and found the rings in her shoulder bag, it is alleged.

She denies any wrongdoing and her trial will take place at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on October 24.

Metcalfe, currently staying at an Edgerton B&B, was given bail conditions ahead of her trial.

These included a ban on contacting her mother or going to her home.

She was also ordered to report to Huddersfield Police Station every Friday between noon and 2pm.

Metcalfe was arrested after failing to show up to sign in at the Castlegate station on July 13 and 20.

Her solicitor Zara Begum explained that she got her dates mixed up and that having such bail conditions were “setting her up to fail” due to her underlying issues.

District Judge Michael Fanning told Metcalfe: “You’re playing with fire if you break conditional bail.

“It’s quite simple to go to the police station once a week.”

However he told her that the bail conditions aimed to prevent her from interfering with witnesses and committing offences against her mother.

He removed the reporting condition, leaving the other two conditions in place, and readmitted her to bail.