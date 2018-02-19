Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A decade ago today, a nine year old schoolgirl failed to return from school to her Dewsbury Moor home.

Shannon Matthews was missing for 24 days before she was found hidden in the base of a divan bed at a flat just a mile from her home.

Her disappearance sparked West Yorkshire Police’s biggest manhunt since the Ripper - and resulted in intense media scrutiny on both the Moorside Estate and the people of Dewsbury.

During her disappearance many people said they knew Shannon’s mother Karen had something to do with it.

And after Shannon was discovered, it was revealed the man who was hiding her, 39-year-old Michael Donovan, had planned the whole thing with Shannon’s own mother, Karen, to make money from the publicity.

Donovan was Karen’s partner Craig Meehan’s uncle.

(Image: Mirror)

Shannon was immediately placed under police protection, and then under the care of Kirklees Family Services.

Matthews and Donovan were charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment, and perverting the course of justice.

During the trial at Leeds Crown Court it emerged the plan had been for Donovan to release Shannon at Dewsbury Market, ‘discover’ her there, then take her to a police station and claim the £50,000 reward. This would be split between Donovan and Karen.

The jury was told Shannon had been drugged to subdue her during the kidnap, and police believed she had been restrained with an elasticated strap when Donovan went out.

A forensic toxicologist told the court tests on Shannon’s hair showed she had been given temazepam for up to 20 months before her disappearance.

After three weeks in court the pair was found guilty and jailed for eight years.

Karen was released in April 2012 after serving half her sentence. She was given a new name for use in public, but authorities did not consider her able to maintain a completely new identity.

Donovan had already been released.

Karen moved away and interest in the case dwindled.

(Image: Mirror)

Shannon’s whereabouts and her identity now are protected.

But as she turned 18 last year, the spotlight was once again on Dewsbury Moor as a series of documentaries and a drama starring Sheridan Smith were released.

And Karen’s friend Julie Bushby, who had led the public search for Shannon, told a Channel 5 documentary she still has questions for Karen.

She said: “She always said she’d do a lie detector for me when she came out.

“Was she involved would be the first question. Did she plan it? Was she involved? Is there others involved?

“If you look on the police interview, she says she knew he had her but she didn’t know where. Did she actually know where?”

“She’s not innocent because she knew, but if I was going down, I’d make sure I took other people down with me, and for some reason, some unknown reason, she didn’t.”