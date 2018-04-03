Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Batley and Spen schools are set to lose almost £4.5 million in real terms funding by 2020, it has been claimed.

And Samantha Vickers, headteacher at Upper Batley High School, has now joined Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin to call for an end to the cuts which they say are “putting children’s futures at risk”.

The startling figure, taken from the latest School Cuts data analysed by a joint campaign of trade unions and trade bodies, shows that by 2020 the constituency’s 45 state-funded schools will be £4.36m worse off in real terms in 2020 than in 2015.

The picture is bleak across Kirklees where an astonishing £6.2m will have been cut from school budgets by 2020.

And the analysis reveals that across England and Wales a staggering £2.8 billion will have been slashed from real-terms schools’ budgets since 2015 – a sum that equates to £45.4k for primary schools and £185.2k for secondary schools.

Ms Brabin, who is part of Labour’s Shadow Education Team, said: “Here in Batley and Spen we have some fantastic schools who are working incredibly hard to deliver against this backdrop of cuts - but there is only so much they can take.

“These cuts are putting unbelievable pressure on teachers, headteachers and support staff and putting our children’s futures at risk.”

And Ms Vickers said the cuts are making it “practically impossible” to offer the levels of quality that have been offered in the past.

Upper Batley is losing approximately £402,000 each year in real terms but she said it remains “absolutely committed to providing the very best academic standards and highest level of pastoral care for all”.

The loss of funding, together with time-consuming changes in education such as new assessments and grading criteria, has led to fewer teachers and support staff and an ever-increasing workload for the ones who remain.

Ms Vickers added: “Our staff team have worked tremendously hard in ensuring that despite a loss of funding there will be no loss of provision for our children.

“We refuse to cut our curriculum offer because subjects like art, music, design technology etc. offer valuable skills for learners but also learning experiences that inspire, motivate and engage young people.

“Staff have donated hours of their time, for free, in running after school classes, clubs, trips, visits, charity projects and other enrichment activities.

“Staff have even funded breakfast clubs and purchased uniform and equipment for our most vulnerable learners from their own pockets.

“One Head of Department purchased key resources for his GCSE group himself. This should not be the case.

“Class sizes have increased and they cannot increase any further.”