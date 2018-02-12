Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have released photos of two more men in the aftermath of a serious incident in Kingsgate.

Several young men have already been arrested and charged in connection with disorder at the shopping centre a week last Saturday.

Now detectives have provided photos of two men they would like to trace.

The incident happened at around 3.30pm after police were called to reports of a group of males with weapons, said to be machetes, inside the shopping centre.

No-one was injured during the incident and the group dispersed after only a few minutes.

Nine people have already been charged in connection with the incident and a 17-year-old male arrested on suspicion of violent disorder has been bailed.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Det Chief Insp Fiona Gaffney, of Kirklees CID, said: “We now have a total of nine people charged and all have appeared at court.

“Now we are releasing images of two further people we would like to speak to in connection with the disorder and I would like to appeal to the members of the public to come forward with any information if they recognise any of the individuals in the CCTV images.

“We are continuing to seek anyone else who was involved in the incident.”

Anyone with any further information about the incident, including any witnesses who have not come forward, are asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180056910 or information can be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Last week police issued images of three people they wanted to speak to and they have re-issued an appeal for two of those.