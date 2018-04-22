Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees Council has asked its counterparts in Calderdale to take a vital service off its hands.

In an unusual move, Kirklees has agreed to transfer a specialist educational needs service onto Calderdale’s books.

The plan involves just two employees who work for the Kirklees Information Advice Sevice (KIAS) – which supports parents and carers of children and young people who have special educational needs, as well as the young people themselves.

But while the Halifax-based authority will be in charge of Kirklees’ service, the small team of staff will continue to work from an office at Dewsbury Town Hall.

Calderdale, which also has only two employees in its team, will take control of the service and Kirklees will pay Calderdale for the salaries of the staff.

A report says the Kirklees team was handling roughly twice the workload of its counterparts in Calderdale.

At a meeting to agree the plan, senior councillors revealed KIAS has struggled to find qualified staff to fill a recent vacancy.

With Calderdale working below capacity it had been agreed to merge the teams.

Presenting the report to merge the teams, the cabinet member responsible, Clr Masood Ahmed, said: “This team does very important work with families and children and is valued by those who use it.

“Recruitment has been extremely challenging.

“If we join these two teams together we will have already qualified staff with no need to train anyone so the families have access to staff straight away.

“We can pool our resources for maximum benefit.”

Clr Viv Kendrick added: “I welcome this combining of resources, particularly in light of how specialist this work is and how difficult it is to recruit people to it.”

The agreement is pending approval from Calderdale and will last for five years.

The staff will transfer over by September this year.