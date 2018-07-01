Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees Council has come under a barrage of criticism after it raised concerns about military-style fitness groups using Greenhead Park without local authority permission.

Earlier this week the council said it had received several complaints about the activities of fitness ‘bootcamps’.

Council officer Robert Whittaker said that “any bootcamps which are operating in the park are doing so without our permission. This means that they are not insured.”

He added that complaints had been made about bootcamp recruits “running and shouting their way through the paddling pool while children were playing in it.”

Mr Whittaker has asked those running the bootcamps to get in touch with him.

His comments have been criticised by Examiner readers who accused the council of being ‘jobsworths and ‘killjoys’.

Rebecca Robshaw said: “I am a personal trainer and I have approached Kirklees Council on several occasions asking what their policy is for personal trainers using park spaces and, alas, never no answer!

“All personal trainers have public liability insurance so are insured. If Kirklees Council are so bothered why don’t they have a policy?”

She added: “When they are cutting leisure services they shouldn’t complain at others encouraging people to exercise.”

Chris Sibson said: “Is the whingeing due to the fact that Kirklees Council don’t make any money on it? I’m surprised they haven’t banned the Greenhead Park run.”

Amanda Hirst said: “Leave the park classes alone. Greenhead Park is a fantastic place and we should take pride in it and those who want to use it. I walked on Lord Street this afternoon - large group shouting, fighting, drunk and swearing. Lots of kids around. Intimidating. Go sort that.”

Valerie Kenyon added: “I can’t believe I am reading this. What is wrong with Kirklees Council? Is it because they haven’t thought of the idea and got Kirklees Active Leisure out there? Parks are public places for all to enjoy as long as they are acting responsibly.”

Sue Tar said: “Jobsworths need to get a life - they should be encouraging this sort of thing.”

And David Porter-Reed added: “No fun. No exercise. No dogs. No children. Keep off the grass. Keep off the path. Keep off the play ground sets. By order of Kirklees Council.”

Following Mr Whittaker’s comments, the Examiner asked the council to comment further.

In a statement, strategic director Karl Battersby said: “We want the parks to be well used and vibrant and a place where people use the park however they feel is best but where they are considerate to other park users.

“In this case, the fitness sessions are run as a private business and use the facilities provided for free.

“They can then charge people to join in. For the businesses to run safely they rely on the park being safe, maintained and accessible.

“The operators have been able to do this without any formal permissions in place, but this may be something which we need to put right in the future to help us manage the park in the best way possible.

“We are in contact with the operators who support this approach.”