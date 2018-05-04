The video will start in 8 Cancel

The Colne Valley turned red as two Liberal Democrats were unseated in dramatic circumstances at the local elections.

In scenes reminiscent of the shock victory at the last General Election, voters in the council wards of Golcar and Colne Valley turned out for Labour, bringing two gains to the ruling party.

The highest profile loss was that of Lib Dem leader, Clr Nicola Turner, who was defeated by just 34 votes by Labour’s Nell Griffiths.

Clr Turner left the election count at Cathedral House without speaking to the Examiner and could not be reached afterwards.

In the neighbouring Golcar ward, her long serving colleague Clr Andrew Marchington was also unseated by a narrow margin.

In what many are calling the “Thelma Walker effect”, Labour’s Richard Murgatroyd was backed by the electorate with a 153 vote majority.

Labour also regained Ashbrow, which had been independent for the past seven months, after controversial councillor Jean Calvert quit Labour amid her council tax non-payment scandal.

The Lib Dems did have one victory to celebrate, retaining the hard fought Almondbury seat, a key target of both Labour and Conservative.

Alison Munro was the victor there by 401 votes over Labour’s candidate, allowing her to hold the seat vacated by Linda Wilkinson, who has now retired.

Labour and Kirklees Council leader, Clr David Sheard, said he was delighted with the gains but disappointed some young candidates had missed out, most notably Will Simpson in Denby Dale and Louise Peace in Almondbury.

“The highlight is getting the Colne Valley and that we’ve actually got control,” he said.

“I was hopeful we’d make four gains but we only did three, so we’ve got some more work to do.

“Colne Valley is a seat we’ve won previously and Thelma has done a great job building up the membership, so we’ve got a lot of young members out there.”

Lib Dem deputy leader, Clr John Lawson, who held his own Cleckheaton seat, paid tribute to the two councillors who had been defeated.

The losses almost complete a purge of Lib Dems in Huddersfield, with former councillors Phil Scott, Robert Iredale and David Ridgway also losing their seats in recent years.

The party did retain its Lindley seat with Clr Cahal Burke fending off Tory Adam Gregg by a large margin.

“It’s very disappointing,” Clr Lawson said.

“Labour came out in force with their MPs and were very strong in numbers.

“We fought hard in all wards, we were up against it and all our councillors and candidates did the very best they could.

“We did hold Almondbury, that’s a really good result for a new candidate and we welcome her to the council.”

He added: “Nicola has been a great leader and she’s really held the group together.

“She’s given us a lot of direction and a lot of support and it’s been a pleasure to work with her.”

The Conservatives failed to gain any seats, leaving them with 20 overall.

Tory leader, Clr David Hall, who held his own Liversedge and Gomersal seat by a large majority, said: “I’m very disappointed with Almondbury as we did come a very distant third.

“I’m unhappy Labour now have the majority they were after.

“It’s unfortunate and we’ll just have to see how that changes politics in the council chamber.”

In North Kirklees there were no shocks as Labour, Lib Dem and Conservative candidates all held on to their safe seats.

In the Holme Valley, independent Clr Terry Lyons held his Holme Valley North seat in the face of resurgent support for Labour and Tory candidates while in the south there was no change with Clr Nigel Patrick holding his Tory seat.

Conservative seats in Kirkburton and Denby Dale were also retained.

The Green Party retained its dominance in Newsome, with Clr Karen Allison easily defeating the Labour challenge of Jo Lawson.

Labour now has 36 of the 69 seats on the council, meaning it can out vote the opposition without the support of independent or Green councillors.

Clr Sheard said their majority would have some impact on decision making for taxpayers but he said it was clear people were becoming sick of the state of politics.

“We can move a bit quicker now,” he said.

“That’s the problem with not having a majority, it slows down what you can do.

“One of the things we do have to acknowledge is the voter turnouts were down, and that is a great pity.

“People have been switched off politics with all the discussions about Brexit and too many elections.

“We’ve got to start explaining what local government is about and we’ve got to get people to understand what the issues are and explain them better.”

Clr Sheard urged the government to re-think its approach to council funding – which has seen cuts of £200m over the past ten years.

“Anybody that travels out of Kirklees will notice that potholes are bad everywhere,” he claimed.

“Every authority in the country is being starved of cash. Our roads are in a hell of a mess, as is social care and housing.

“We’ve got to rally support for a campaign about the state of the roads – they’re in such a mess.

“We can’t keep on shouting austerity and not doing anything, without funding from central government we can’t do any more.

“Lots of issues that affect ordinary people are really, really bad and we’ve got to convince people that we’ve got to have a turnaround.

“If we can convince the Conservative party to change their policies to do something about roads, to do something about housing, about social care and the NHS, that will be fine.

“I’m not bothered who the party is as long as they deliver, but I don’t think the Conservatives want to deliver.”

The council will re-assemble later this month once Labour has decided who its leader will be for the upcoming municipal year.

A Labour group meeting is due to take place early next week.