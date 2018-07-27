Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Senior officials from Kirklees Council are to meet with Highways England to devise plans to reduce the suicide risk of Rainbow Bridge over the M62 at Scammonden.

The bridge which stands 120ft tall, sometimes known as Scammonden Bridge, was singled out for attention in May by West Yorkshire assistant coroner Peter Merchant.

After hearing how 28-year-old Nick Dawson had fell to his death, Mr Merchant said he would write to Highways England which owns the bridge and Kirklees and Calderdale councils for their views on what improvements could be made.

Mr Merchant said there had been four fatalities between 2010 and 2015 and three more in 2017-18.

Highways England says it is looking at erecting a new barrier – though there is as yet no height for it – and improving lighting on the bridge.

Joanne Bartholomew, Kirklees Council ’s service director, commercial, regulatory & operational services, said: “ Every suicide is a tragedy and the council continues to work with our partners to find ways to prevent suicides across Kirklees.

“Whilst we have yet to receive anything from the coroner, we continue to offer our support to Highways England who own the bridge and will be meeting with them at the end of August.

“Highways England are currently carrying out a study into alternative barriers and lighting to discourage and make it more difficult for people to take their life by jumping from the bridge .

“Once a plan is in place we will do everything we can to facilitate the work taking place .”

Calderdale Council has also offered help.