A mum has hailed a U-turn by Kirklees Council after it banned her autistic son from the school bus.

The parents of six-year-old Alex Booth were told last month that he was no longer welcome on the council service that picks up children going to Woodley Special School in Huddersfield.

Alex’s behaviour was deemed too challenging for the one member of child-caring staff on the bus to cope with, during the one hour 20 minute journey that collects six or seven other pupils from around the borough.

After featuring in the Examiner, Alex’s mum Janine has revealed that Kirklees reversed its decision that left her having to drive him from Staincliffe to Lowerhouses herself and relying on friends to pick up her other son from school in North Kirklees.

Council officials have arranged for a member of staff to accompany Alex in a private taxi that only takes 35 minutes from door-to-door.

Before he was suddenly excluded the Booth family had already told council officials that the lengthy journey and lack of one-to-one care was at the root of the problem.

Kirklees Council trialled a second escort on the bus for Alex but gave up after just a few days.

Janine said the new system was working well but she wondered why the council hadn’t just adapted the bus route.

She said: “Shortly after the article people from the transport team were in touch to say they were working really hard to get something sorted.

“They ended up providing a six-seater taxi and an escort for him.

“I went along for the first few days to train them about his needs.

“He’s been going alone with her for a week now and it’s working really well.

“Because it only takes about 35 minutes compared to over an hour, he’s fine.

“It makes you wonder why they can’t split up the main bus service to Woodley to make the journey shorter.”

Martin Kilgallon, founder of the Kirklees-based charity, the Whole Autism Family, said: “It’s fantastic to see that Alex is finally back on special educational needs (SEN) transport following Janine’s refusal to bow down to the unacceptable and potentially discriminatory behaviour of some of the transport team.

“This is yet another example of how SEN children across the area are being failed by various departments of Kirklees.

“On the whole, parents are too worn down to fight Kirklees.

“In this instance Janine has stood her ground and fought for the legal rights for her son.

“Luckily Kirklees have finally complied with the law, quite quickly on this occasion, but in many other cases parents are forced to take legal action through the courts, at a cost to themselves with no apologies from the council in relation to their failings or in some cases the fact they appear to have acted unlawfully.”