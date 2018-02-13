The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Councillors are to gather tomorrow night to debate how much to increase your council tax and where to spend the cash.

Kirklees Council’s annual budget setting meeting will take place at Huddersfield Town Hall from 5.30pm.

It will see all councillors invited to vote on the ruling Labour party’s spending plans.

The Labour group has proposed a 6% increase in council tax – made up of a 3% rise in the rates and 3% directly for the cash strapped adult social care service.

But after a 5% rise last year, none of the opposition groups have supported the tax plan.

The Conservatives, Lib Dems and Greens have all put their name to a 5% rise.

With Labour one councillor down due to maternity leave, it is expected to only have 32 potential members to vote for the 6% plan.

The three opposition groups also have 32 members between them, if everyone turns up.

There are four independent councillors whose voting intentions are not yet known.

All the councillors present will be asked to vote for or against the alternative budgets presented by the Tories, Lib Dems and Greens.

If they all fail then a vote will be taken on Labour’s original budget, which sees £45m spent on town centres and £13m on a new Spenborough sports centre.