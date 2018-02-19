Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Families worried that a loved one may be on the path to terrorism have been given training in how to spot the signs.

An anti-radicalisation workshop was held in Batley on Friday hosted by Families Against Stress and Trauma (FAST).

The workshop, attended by people of all ages, faiths and backgrounds, used real-life case studies and terrorism experts to empower parents to intervene and stop radicalisation at its earliest stages.

Participants shared their own experiences and discussed the impact of radicalisation and possible signs to look out for.

FAST’s ‘Families Matter’ campaign aims to provide support and guidance to parents and anyone else concerned that their loved ones may be vulnerable to radicalisation or to being targeted by extremists. FAST hopes that by using real life case studies and providing expert advice, that parents will feel empowered to intervene and stop radicalisation at its early stages.

Saleha Jaffer, founder of FAST said: “As parents, friends and community members we must all do our bit to stop terrorism in its tracks.

“Family members know their loved ones better than anyone, and are often best positioned to intervene if they have concerns a loved one is at risk of radicalisation.

“While there is no exact science in spotting the signs, many of those who are radicalised are often very vulnerable young people.

“Communities need to be bold enough to debate what the signs of radicalisation look like so we stop extremists and their venomous ideologies ever taking hold.

“We want attendees to leave sessions feeling empowered and aware of the resources, support and practical advice available to them if they are concerned about someone close to them.”

Chief Cons Simon Cole, national policing lead for Prevent said: “The consequences of radicalisation can be devastating for families.

“We have seen mums, dads, brothers and sisters shocked and heartbroken by the actions of a loved one who has been drawn into extremism.

“Lives can be ruined or even lost unless someone intervenes. Knowing what to look out for and who to turn to for support vital. These workshops provide invaluable help and advice.”