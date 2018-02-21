Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dewsbury was hit by a tornado - but not of the freak weather kind.

Kirklees folk felt their houses shake as a giant fighter jet roared overhead on Tuesday night.

The GR4 Tornado flew over at 3,000ft making a loud noise shortly before 9pm.

It’s not known why the jet was flying but sky maps showed it continued north to fly over the Wetherby area.

Operated by the RAF, the Tornado was also seen over Wakefield and even flew as low as 2,800ft after taking off from Leeds Bradford Airport.

Pictures taken by photographer Andrew Easby showed the jet taking off from the airport earlier in the evening.

The jet was then tracked flying south towards Norfolk.

Many reported feeling the floorboards shake and hearing their windows rattle. The noises were also heard in the surrounding areas of Batley, Birstall, Cleckheaton and even Hebden Bridge.