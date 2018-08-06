Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drunk woman who attacked a police officer as he tried to help her has been ordered to pay him compensation.

Sophie Williamson lashed out while she was being treated by paramedics in the early hours of July 18.

The 21-year-old said she had turned to alcohol as a crutch after escaping an abusive relationship.

But Kirklees magistrates criticised her behaviour, telling her that no matter what her difficulties were, the officer did not deserve to be subjected to violence.

Williamson, of Garforth Street in Aspley, pleaded guilty to assaulting a constable in the execution of his duty.

Magistrates were told that the incident happened as she was helped by paramedics who then called police as they were concerned for her welfare.

She then kicked out at them as they were trying to assist her.

Williamson had a previous conviction for assaulting a police officer in similar circumstances, magistrates were told.

Her solicitor Sajid Majeed explained that she was previously in a very abusive relationship and this affected her self-esteem.

He said: “Because of the difficulties she’s had one of the ways she’s dealt with them is to turn to alcohol.

“The circumstances of the previous offence and this are identical.

“She’s being dealt with because of the state hospital staff found her in, they were concerned for her and police were called.

“She has then lashed out at people as they were trying to help her and it’s not appropriate behaviour.

“She doesn’t think her actions through before she carries them out and she needs to deal with that problem.

“Until she does so her life will be on hold and she will find herself in the position she’s in now.”

Magistrates heard that Williamson had been out drinking with a friend since midnight and had no recollection of events after that.

She admitted that she had a problem with alcohol and was disgusted with herself for her behaviour that night.

Bench chairman Graham Commons told her: “Young lasses like you sometimes end up dead in a gully. If you’re out getting blitzed you need to make sure you don’t become a victim in the future.

“Assaulting a police officer, regardless of how upset you are, is very serious.

“Nobody, no matter what their job is, deserves to be harassed, assaulted, kicked or bullied by anybody.

“It’s not the norm and should not be the norm.”

Williamson was sentenced to a community order with 25 rehabilitation activities and six months of alcohol treatment.

She will have to undertake 40 hours of unpaid work and pay £200 compensation to the officer she hurt.