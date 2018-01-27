Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Last of the Summer Wine actor is the latest to join the cast of Coronation Street.

Louis Emerick is to head to the cobbles and will appear on the soap next month, ITV have announced.

The actor, who played hapless police officer Pc Walsh in the Holme Valley sitcom has been cast as Mike Thornberry, a former school teacher of Steve McDonald.

He will make his first appearance in the soap when he turns up in the Rovers, striking up a flirtation with Steve’s on-screen mother Liz McDonald.

The soap’s producers say character Steve will be “unimpressed” when the two hit it off, and “horrified” when Liz asks her son to help Mike get a job as a taxi driver.

Liverpool-born Louis, who has also been in Merseyside soap Brookside, will initially be on screen for a few months.

He said: “I am chuffed to bits to be joining the cast of Corrie, I first appeared in the show in 1986 as a delivery man, it’s only taken me 32 years to be invited back!

“I can’t wait to start working alongside Simon and Beverley who I have known for years, it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Louis has previously returned to Holmfirth in recent years with Summer Wine co-star Ken Kitson, who played the other half of duo Cooper and Walsh in the show, to perform at the Civic Hall in June 2009.

The two also judged the town’s Christmas lights competition in 2010.