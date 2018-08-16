Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager who needed emergency surgery after his appendix burst during exam season has passed his A-levels with flying colours.

Jay Christie-Clarke, 18, a student at Greenhead College in Huddersfield, started feeling unwell in early June.

He went to the doctor’s and was referred to hospital where appendicitis was diagnosed. His appendix burst and he needed surgery.

Jay spent about a week in hospital and needed time to recover.

“I did my first couple of exams and didn’t feel very well,” said Jay. “I just put it down to nerves at first but decided to get myself checked out.”

Jay was very ill and doesn’t remember much about what happened.

When he recovered he contacted the exam boards and he’d already done enough work not to have to sit the exams he missed.

“It was a bit of unexpected drama and a bit of a worry at the time but it happens and, as it turns out, it didn’t harm my prospects,” he said.

Jay got three As and a B which was just what he needed for a place on a general engineering degree at the University of Edinburgh.