Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A cat lover has warned other owners to beware after finding that one of her animals has been poisoned.

Sarah Leveridge, 35, of Westway, London Park, Mirfield, said she and her partner, James Wainwright, had let Savannah and her sister, Harliquin, who are both nearly two-years-old, in on Friday evening before going out shopping.

Sarah, a mother-of-three, said: “When Savannah came in she miaowed and jumped up on to the windowsill which is her place. When we came back a short time later Harliquin ran over for some food but Savannah didn’t.

“She looked very rigid and was crying in pain like a baby crying. I tried to stand her up but it was like she had been hit by a car, her hind legs had gone.

“We rang the vets but she had died within half an hour. A neighbour of mine came down and said she had been poisoned.

“She said she had lost six cats in over a year to being poisoned and some more before.

“We are heartbroken as this cat was our eight-year-old daughter Lexi’s, who is devastated.

“To whoever is doing these cruel acts to the animals of Mirfield, they aren’t the ones who have to watch them suffer, they aren’t the ones who have to watch the kids in hysterics because their pet has been poisoned.

“Please be extra careful and keep an eye out at unusual behaviour of your animals, it’s a suffering process that I wouldn’t want anyone to go through.”