A cockroach-infested takeaway in Ravensthorpe has been shut down for a second time.

Farhan Ul-Haque, who runs Hot Grill in Huddersfield Road, was prosecuted in January after Kirklees Council environmental health inspectors found dead cockroaches and mouse droppings inside the filthy premises.

He was hauled before Kirklees magistrates again after a further inspection showed that the pests had returned.

They were told that an inspection uncovered live and dead Oriental cockroaches as well as some of their body parts and faeces in areas where food was prepared.

Magistrates granted a Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Order to keep the place closed after hearing that it posed a real risk to public safety.

The Huddersfield court heard that the business has a history of poor compliance with food hygiene legislation and problems with cockroaches.

In December last year Kirklees Council carried out an inspection and it was awarded a Scores on the Doors rating of just one.

It was revisited on May 15 this year where a small number of dead cockroaches were found on the floor of the cellar with one dying cockroach stuck to an old pest monitor.

In addition the premises were dirty throughout and there were no anti-bacterial cleaning materials.

To see if there was a more active infestation new monitors were placed in food preparation areas including the kitchen and front counter area.

Michelle Halstead, a senior technical officer in the council’s food safety team, told the court that she then visited for another inspection last Thursday.

She said: “There was an adult cockroach found on the monitor by the front counter and also a live cockroach on one of the monitors in the cellar.

“There were a couple of live adults downstairs, one inside a delivery bag and the other in an outdoor coat.

“Also there were parts of dead cockroaches – their wings and legs – and we found egg cases down in the cellar.

“Some legs and faeces were found on a shelf where food packaging was kept.

“Cockroaches carry lots of diseases such as salmonella and e-coli and can cause allergic reactions.

“They will spend the day hiding in cracks and crevices and come out at night, contaminating food surfaces with bacteria on their bodies and faeces.”

Ms Halstead said that the standards of cleaning had clearly not been improved and she issued Ul-Haque with a Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Notice because she “felt that there was an imminent risk to health.”

This meant that he had to close the takeaway for at least three days to carry out necessary improvements and call in pest control.

Magistrates made an order enforcing the continued closure of the business until the council is satisfied that it no longer poses a risk to the public.

They told Ul-Haque, aided by a Punjabi interpreter, that he will have to pay £292 prosecution costs.

In January he appeared at court and was fined after admitting to 13 food hygiene offences following an inspection which uncovered filthy walls, floors and equipment.

Four months later it was shut down after council officers visited again and found an active cockroach infestation and mouse droppings.