Long distance caller!
A man who had just been involved in a car crash was left “baffled” after he got through to West Yorkshire Police to report it - he was in California!
Road traffic collision in Calderdale
Police have confirmed a crash near Calderdale Royal Infirmary involved a BMW motorbike and BMW car.
The crash happened at around 8.40am at the junction of Chapel Lane and Huddersfield Road.
A man and a woman were involved but not thought to be seriously injured.
Traffic reports suggest there is likely to be congestion in the area.
Accident near Calderdale Royal
We're hearing reports of an accident on the A629 Huddersfield Road around Chapel Lane near Calderdale Royal Hospital.
I’ll find out the latest now but worth leaving extra time for your journey if you’re heading for an appointment.
M62 broken down vehicle
There are currently delays on the M62 eastbound at Ainley Top, due to a broken down goods vehicle in lane one adjacent to east entry slip.
Family escape house fire in Dewsbury
A family managed to raise the alarm and escape after a fire broke out at their home in Dewsbury.
The blaze broke out last night in Russell Street at an end terrace.
Firefighters believe the fire started due to an electrical fault in the hallway near the front door.
Watch Commander Craig Hill of Dewsbury Fire Station said the property was heavily smoke logged and four of his crew wearing breathing apparatus entered the building and used hose reels.
