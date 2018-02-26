Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Stay with us throughout the day to be the first to know everything that's happening across Huddersfield and the rest of West Yorkshire.
We'll also be bringing you updates on crime, health, sport, politics, education and more live from the Examiner team.
And remember to check back before you travel as during peak times we'll provide you with all of the latest traffic updates on the M62 and roads around the region.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .
Aerosol blast hits flat
The dangers posed by the common aerosol can....
M62 problems caused by 'small yellow car'
This is what was causing problems on the M62:
And here’s the latest:
Queues on M62
One lane has been closed and there is a queue of traffic due to broken down vehicle on the M62 Eastbound between J26 (Chain Bar) and J27 (Gildersome).
Lane one (of four) is closed.
* There is also heavy traffic on the M62 Westbound at Junction 27 Gildersome
'Highly dangerous' man is jailed
A man who broke into a home and seriously sexually assaulted a sleeping woman at knifepoint has been sentenced to more than 14 years behind bars.
Aryan Rashidi, 20, of no fixed address was jailed at Leeds Crown Court today after pleading guilty to committing a serious sexual offence in Wakefield in October 2016, as well as trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence.
He was sentenced to 14 years and seven months in total.
Police were called to a house near Wakefield city centre at about 2.08am on October 5, 2016, after it was reported a woman had been seriously sexual assaulted at knifepoint by a man who had climbed into her house through an open window.
The incident followed an earlier offence on 14 September in Bradford in which Rashidi broke into a property and awoke a sleeping woman present by tugging at her clothing, before fleeing when her husband work alongside her.
DCI Sue Jenkinson of Wakefield District Police, said: “It is no exaggeration to say that Rashidi is a highly dangerous individual.
“His actions in breaking into a property and seriously sexually assaulting a pregnant woman while she slept were predatory in the extreme.
“He also clearly showed sexual intent towards the female victim in the offence in Bradford and his actions must have been terrifying to everyone concerned.”
Amber warning issued
The Met Office has issued an Amber warning for Yorkshire for tomorrow.
It’s to last from 3am until 11am.
They say there is the likelihood of travel delays on roads, with some stranded vehicles and passengers.
Click here for our latest story
Huddersfield weatherman Paul Stevens has tweeted:
Hotel plan for Kingsgate
What do you make of this?
Bosses of the Kingsgate Shopping Centre want to open up the 60-bed hotel above the main shopping mall.
Our reporter Nick has the full story which you can read by clicking here
Appeal after crash following Leeds United game
A man received serious leg injuries after being involved in a road traffic collision that occurred on Saturday after the Leeds United game.
At about 4.50pm, a 53-year-old man received serious fractures to his left leg when he was involved in a collision with a red Ford Fiesta on the A643 Elland Road outside the police station as fans were leaving the area.
He was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not considered life threatening.
The 62-year-old male driver of the Fiesta has been interviewed about the incident.
The area was busy at the time and officers want to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it.
They are keen to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage that could assist their enquiries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact PC 6042 Lisa Gibson of Safer Roads and Neighbourhood Support via 101 quoting reference 13180092691.
Appeal after fatal crash in West Yorkshire
Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision near Harewood yesterday.
At about 2.30pm on Sunday (25/2), an 89-year-old woman had been crossing the A61 Harrogate Road at the junction with Wike Lane when she was involved in a collision with a silver Nissan Qashqai that was travelling towards Harewood.
She received serious injuries and was treated by paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Nissan, a 90-year-old man, was uninjured. He has been interviewed about the incident.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or the circumstances leading up to it is asked contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting log number 959 of February 25.
Highways England advice ahead of snowfall
Highways England issues severe weather alert for roads in Yorkshire.
With snow forecast throughout the week, Highways England’s gritting teams will be working around the clock to treat roads and keep traffic moving. Highways England manages all the motorways and major A roads in the country.
An amber ‘be prepared’ alert will be in place between 2am and midday on Tuesday following a Met Office forecast of snow, which is expected to affect motorways and major A roads throughout the morning.
The snow is expected to come into the North East through the early hours, moving across County Durham, Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and then Staffordshire, before moving towards Birmingham and the West Midlands.
Highways England’s Head of Road Safety, Richard Leonard, said: “Gritters are out treating our routes around the clock but it is still important to drive to the conditions when snow is forecast.”
Their advice is:
- If you need to travel in the morning, make sure you keep your distance;
- Reduce your speed because, even in conditions that seem normal and when the snow is not settling, it can be slippery if ice patches have formed, or where fresh salt has not been worked into the carriageway;
- Plan journeys, monitor weather reports
- Pack a snow kit of blankets, food, water and a shovel if you really need to travel
Gritters get ready
Kirklees’ gritters are ready for action.
They’ll be out at 6pm tonight and again at 5am tomorrow morning.
Over in Calderdale they’re sending gritters out this afternoon:
It comes as snow flurries are falling today, with more snow due from 3am on Tuesday morning - click here to read more
Do you recognise this man?
Kirklees CID want help tracing the person pictured in connection with an attempted burglary.
An incident took place at 1.30am on Wednesday February 21 at a property on Armitage Road in Armitage Bridge.
A male approached the rear of a house and tried to gain access but then left the premises after a few moments.
The suspect was described as a white male, in his late teens to early 20’s and of slim build.
He was wearing dark coloured trousers, a dark coloured jacket with light coloured patches to upper chest and hood, two tone light and dark coloured woolly hat, dark coloured trainers with light coloured soles and black gloves.
Anyone who can identify the man picture or who has any information is asked to contact PC 2615 Gary Inman at Kirklees CID on 101 referencing crime number 13180087739.
Appeal after attempted burglaries
Police are releasing images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an attempted burglary in Dewsbury.
The incident happened on Monday February 12 between 2 and 2.15pm on Beckett Road.
Police say the suspect approached a property on the road and went around to the back. He threw a large stone at the patio windows, attempting to break in. He was unsuccessful and whilst he was still outside, the owner of the property called the police and shouted at the suspect who then fled in an unknown direction.
It is among other incidents on the same road in 10 days.
The other incident happened on Wednesday February 21 when the homeowner was upstairs at home and heard a loud bang and found two panes of glass broken but no one had gained entry.
In the second incident, the suspect is described as a white male, 5ft 10” medium build, wearing a blue hooded top and grey coloured bottoms.
Anyone with any information or recognises the person in the images is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180087358 or information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Lunch time travel round-up
Here’s an overview of what’s happening on the roads:
1) Heavy traffic on A629 Salterhebble Hill and Huddersfield Road at the roadworks near the hospital by A646 Dryclough Lane.
2) Slow traffic on A58 Leeds and Halifax Road at A644 Brighouse Road (Christ Church traffic lights).
3) Slow traffic on A62 Castlegate at A640 Trinity Street Traffic Lights.
M62 alert
One lane of the M62 is closed due to lorry having a tyre changed.
It’s on the westbound section between J23 A640 / A643 (Huddersfield) and J22 A672 (Rishworth Moor). Traffic is coping well.
Lane one (of three) is closed.
School closure
Earlsheaton Infant School and Primary School in Dewsbury has closed because there is no heating in the school.
Appeal for relatives
Kirklees Coroners are appealing for information to help trace relatives of Huddersfield man Stuart Walker.
Mr Walker, 75, died at his home address on Greaves Court in Lepton on Wednesday February 21.
Although the cause of death has not yet been fully established, it is not being treated as suspicious.
It is believed Mr Walker, who was born and bred in Huddersfield may have a daughter who could also be living locally.
Anyone who could assist in locating his relatives is asked to contact Coroner Jayne Dawson (01274) 373 754.
Snow map
The Met Office has tweeted this map which shows how far away the snow is from us.
It’s over the east coast and heading our way:
Go Gabriel!
This little super-star from Slaithwaite was on the ITV Lorraine programme this morning.
Gabriel Sohotha and his mum Rebecca are challenging stereotypes of Down’s Syndrome.
West Yorkshire Police appeal
Police are appealing for information after a man was seen fleeing the scene of a collision in the Low Moor area of Bradford on Saturday, 24 February, which has left a woman in a critical condition in hospital.
The collision happened on Common Lane, near the Guide Post Hotel, shortly after 8.30pm and involved a silver Vauxhall Astra and a blue Honda Jazz.
A 68-year-old female passenger in the Honda Jazz suffered life threatening injuries as a result of the collision and is in hospital.
Police are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or the vehicles immediately prior to the collision. Information should be passed to the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101.
Road closure
Two roads in Birchencliffe are closed and it’s affecting the buses:
Weather watch
We can’t say we haven’t been warned.
It’s currently snowing at examiner HQ in Bradley, it was snowing when I left Slaithwaite this morning & it seems that it’s here to stay.
This is an overview of the weekly forecast from the Met Office, which has issued an Amber warning
Our good friend, Paul Stevens @Huddsweatherman says on Twitter has been telling us that we may get 5-10cm of snow this week, other higher parts of the Pennines may get as much as 20-30cm. Snow drift from the wind may add 5cm to those figures.
An Amber warning mean there is an increased likelihood of bad weather affecting you, which could potentially disrupt your plans and possibly cause travel delays, road and rail closures, interruption to power and the potential risk to life and property. They add that some rural communities could become cut off. Power cuts may also occur and other services, such as mobile phones, may be affected.
Travel round-up
Here’s a round-up of what’s happening on the roads right now:
1) A6024 Woodhead Road in both directions closed due to burst water main between Thong Lane / Miry Lane and Calf Hill Road.
Road has been closed since Wednesday afternoon to aid with emergency repairs to the burst water main.
2) Slow traffic due to earlier broken down car on M1 Northbound at J41 A650 (Carrgate), congestion to J40 A638 (Ossett / Wakefield). All lanes have been re-opened.
Lane one (of four) was closed, all traffic was being held to move the car safely. All lanes re-opened around 07:20.
3) Slow traffic on M62 Eastbound around J26 M606 / A58 Whitehall Road / A638 Bradford Road (Chain Bar).
4) Queueing traffic on A644 Brighouse and Denholme Road at A644 Brighouse Road (Christ Church traffic lights).
Happy Monday Huddersfield!
Good morning, we’re here with the latest news, travel news and breaking news for in and around Huddersfield.
Forecasters are predicting the the ‘Beast from the East’ is on its way - click here to find out when Huddersfield can expect the snow to hit.
If there’s any incidents on the roads we’ll bring you the latest updates.