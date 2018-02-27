Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Broken down lorry causing congestion
One lane is blocked due to a broken down lorry on the M62 westbound around the Rochdale area, which is causing slow traffic.
One step closer to housing in Brackenhall
Council plans to build affordable homes and care facilities are one step closer to reality.
Long awaited proposals for Kirklees Council backed affordable and social homes in Huddersfield have finally been submitted. Read more on this story here.
Separate updates for the weather
We are running separate live updates on the ‘Beast from the East’ snowfall this morning.
Follow us here for the latest on the roads, travel disruptions and school closures, as well as your pictures.
Good morning, Huddersfield
