Two lanes are closed and there is heavy traffic due to an accident on the M62 westbound between J28 (Tingley) and J27 (Gildersome).

Lanes two and three of three are currently closed.

Traffic travelling towards Huddersfield from Leeds is affected.

Earlier a broken down vehicle on the same stretch of motorway caused delays.

Stay with us for updates from this breaking news incident.

You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking updates here .

If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .