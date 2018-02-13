Two lanes are closed and there is heavy traffic due to an accident on the M62 westbound between J28 (Tingley) and J27 (Gildersome).
Lanes two and three of three are currently closed.
Traffic travelling towards Huddersfield from Leeds is affected.
Earlier a broken down vehicle on the same stretch of motorway caused delays.
Delays continue following M62 crash
Highways England has provided another update on the M62 crash which is affecting traffic Westbound between J28 and J27. Officials now say the incident is expected to clear between 8.45pm and 9pm when traffic is expected to return to normal
Emergency services working at M62 crash scene
Emergency services are still on the scene of a crash on the M62 westbound between J28 and J27. Traffic is also being hampered by work to deal with a broken down vehicle on the same stretch of motorway. Highways England says the incidents are now expected to clear between 8pm and 8.15pm. Lanes two and three of three remain closed.
Following the road traffic collision on the M62 westbound between junctions J28 and J27 Highways England now expects the incident to be cleared and normal traffic conditions to resume between 7.45pm and 8pm. Two of three lanes remain closed