Firefighters are tackling a moorland blaze near Crosland Hill airfield.

Huddersfield watch commander Matthew Green said two engines are currently at the scene in Harrison Road working to put out the fire.

It is the latest in a series of fires this week including a 300mx300m grass fire in Golcar yesterday, which is now out - but firefighters are monitoring the site.

Stay with us for updates on this breaking news story.

