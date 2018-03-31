Woodhead Pass is closed in both directions due to a serious accident.

Traffic is very slow following the accident, between the Flouch roundabout at the A616 and Woolley Lane at the A57.

All traffic is currently being held while the incident is dealt with.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and use the M62.

Stay with us for updates on this story as we get them.

You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .

If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .