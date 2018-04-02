The video will start in 8 Cancel

The snowfall has come to an end, according to the weather forecast.

Last week the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for snow in West Yorkshire on Easter Monday.

The weatherman (or weatherwoman) certainly got it right as parts of Huddersfield, the Colne Valley and the Holme Valley woke up to snow this morning with road closures in place, bin collections temporarily suspended and delays and cancellations at Leeds Bradford Airport.

Expect the heavy rain to continue until around 5pm today when it will be replaced with a brief sleet shower before returning to more rainfall until around 9 or 10pm.

Temperatures will remain at 1° until 8pm when they slowly start to climb, reaching a peak of 4° after 10pm.

As for tomorrow, there is set to be a drastic improvement as temperatures peak at 13°. The lowest temperature will be 5°.

It will be mainly cloudy with possible intervals of drizzle and sunshine. There's a 40% chance of rainfall between 3-4am.

