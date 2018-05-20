Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Kirklees firefighter has issued a public warning after a series of fires burned across the district last night.

In total, five fires were attended by crews from Huddersfield, Dewsbury and Cleckheaton, including a car set alight at a children’s playground in Almondbury.

A crew from Huddersfield Fire Station was called to a burning car in Southfield Road - close to Southgate School - at 11.30pm.

The driver’s compartment of an abandoned Vauxhall Corsa was set alight in a clear case of arson.

Earlier, a 10m x 5m bonfire left unattended near a residential area off Heckmondwike Road kept firefighters working for an hour trying to put it out.

Watch Commander Chris Bell, from Cleckheaton Fire Station, said they arrived at the scene at around 9.30pm to find several children present but no sign of the person who lit the blaze.

It took two engines - one from Cleckheaton and one from Hunslet - a full hour to extinguish the fire.

The Cleckheaton crew were later called to a fire at the back of a house in Nova Lane, Birstall.

A concerned neighbour called 999 at 5.00am to report the fire but it turned out to be a controlled burn that firefighters needn’t have attended.

Watch Commander Bell said if people were planning controlled burns in hot weather it was important to pre-warn the fire service.

“If we know it’s happening we won’t necessarily go to it when a member of the public calls it in,” he explained. “We can call you and make sure it’s still under control and we won’t be taken away from more serious incidents.

“People are reminded if they set a fire they must stay with it and make sure you have extinguishing equipment, like a hose pipe, to control it. This is particularly true in the hot, dry weather we have at the moment.”

Crew Commander Carter from Dewsbury Fire Station said he attended one such “out of control controlled burning” last night.

One engine responded to a call of a deliberate fire that had got out of hand at a property in Field Lane in Ravensthorpe at 11pm.

This followed an earlier call to a large bonfire at an old landfill site on South Hill Road in Dewsbury.

Mr Carter said he couldn’t tell if the bonfire was intentional or not. “It’s hard to say if it was deliberate, sometimes these old landfill sites can catch fire accidentally.”