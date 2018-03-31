The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield’s first drive-thru Starbucks is opening today creating 20 new jobs.

The branch which is the latest addition to the new Leeds Road Retail Park development officially opened its doors to the public at 6.30am.

Kirklees Mayor Clr Christine Iredale and a representative from Kirkwood Hospice, the store’s chosen charity partner, will cut a ribbon in a celebration ceremony at 10am.

There will also be coffee tastings on the opening weekend.

Andrea Clayton, district manager at Starbucks Franchisee Soul Coffee, said: “We’re so pleased to be opening our doors to the local community with the help of Clr Iredale and Kirkwood Hospice here in Huddersfield.

“It is incredibly exciting to be the first Starbucks in the area and we can’t wait for everyone to come along and enjoy a coffee with our new team.”

Positioned next door to Huddersfield’s ninth Greggs branch and sixth Subway branch, it’s the first drive-thru Starbucks in town.

The closest Starbucks branches are a few miles down Leeds Road in Mirfield and on campus at the University of Huddersfield.

The store sells ethically-sourced coffee and food, including the new Teavana tea lattes and the five cheese toastie. It has a seating areas and free Wi-Fi.

The opening hours are Monday to Saturday 6.30am-10pm and Sundays 7.30am-9pm.