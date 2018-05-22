Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Yorkshireman had a fright when he sat down to eat his breakfast - and a snake slithered out of the cereal box and into the dishwasher.

RSPCA animal collection officer (ACO) Katie Hetherington was called to the man’s home to rescue the exotic animal.

ACO Hetherington said: “I think he was expecting to have corn flakes for breakfast - not corn snakes. The poor chap was absolutely terrified - I think it was the last thing he expected to find in his kitchen.”

The 3ft-long snake has been identified as a corn snake - a species native to North America, although they are one of the most commonly kept exotic pets in this country.

Fortunately, the snake found at a house in Sheffield was unharmed and has now been taken into specialist care. It is believe to be someone’s missing pet so posters have been put up in the local area and details have been uploaded to PetsLocated.

RSPCA senior scientific officer in wildlife, Nicola White, said: “Corn snakes are one of the most commonly-kept exotic pets - and they are particularly good at escaping!

“Exotic pets such as corn snakes have increased in popularity and the RSPCA do receive a high numbers of calls about reptiles.

“These are amazing animals but they can be challenging to care for properly. We are really urging people to do their research before they take on a reptile, or other exotic animal, as a pet, so they are confident that it is the right pet for them and that they can provide everything the animal needs for its whole life - which could be many years.

“With many rescued snakes in need of a home we would also like people to visit rescue centres if they’re confident they can provide one with a forever home.”

If you’d like to offer a home to a rescued snake, please visit the RSPCA’s Find A Pet search function online.

To help the RSPCA continue rescuing animals please donate by visiting www.rspca.org.uk/give .