Two men have been charged with attempted murder after the shooting at Rajas takeaway.

Dale Donaldson, 24, and Brandon Copperwaite, 22, are due to appear at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court later this morning (Monday).

Rajas manager Adil Arshad Mahmood, 24, was shot three times as he tackled a masked gunman who burst in demanding cash in the early hours of March 5.

He suffered serious injuries and is in intensive care in hospital.

A 25-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.

The 49-year-old man and the 32-year-old woman arrested in the same operation on suspicion of the same offence have been released without charge.

The latest arrests were made during armed raids in Gledhill Terrace in Dewsbury in the early hours of Saturday morning.

An eyewitness, who asked not to be named, reported waking up around 1.45am to see 25 to 30 armed police officers grinding the door of a house and throwing flashbangs before making the four arrests.

On March 8, police arrested two men, aged 20 and 22, for assisting an offender. They were released without charge.

We will bring you an update from court as we get it.