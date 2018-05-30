The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motorists are being warned that Elland Bypass will be shut for most of the day after a gas main was damaged late last night.

The A629, which joins Huddersfield and Halifax and is the main route to Calderdale Royal Hospital, was closed in both directions between Stainland Road and the junction signposted Lowfields Business Park.

Northern Gas Networks said the damage was caused by a third party contractor carrying out work in the area.

Engineers are carrying out emergency repair works with a view to re-opening the road by the end of the day.

The closure caused long delays during morning rush hour with traffic heading towards Huddersfield building up back into Halifax town centre.

The centre of Elland also became heavily congested as commuters were diverted into the village to avoid the blocked bypass.

Commuters also reported severe delays on bus routes between Huddersfield and Halifax.

Neil Travers, operations manager at Northern Gas Networks, said: “We’d like to apologise for any inconvenience road users may encounter and thank them for their patience as we work to complete this emergency gas work as safely and quickly as possible.”

Anyone who smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999. This line is in operation 24 hours a day, seven days a week.