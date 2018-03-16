Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who left rubbish dumped outside his house for months has been fined.

The unsightly pile of waste was ditched outside the front window of Christopher Boltan’s Longwood property.

It was left there for four months until Kirklees Council was forced to take action and remove the waste itself.

Boltan, of Longwood Road, was convicted in his absence of failing to comply with a community protection notice.

Local authorities have the power to issue these notices aimed at stopping persistent environmental anti-social behaviour such as dumping rubbish on private land.

Prosecutor David Stickley told Kirklees magistrates that the council first because aware of waste deposited outside Boltan’s home in May last year.

He was written to by council enforcement officer Phil Asquith who requested him to clear the rubbish.

The property was checked again on June 16 but the waste was still there.

Boltan ignored further requests from the council to remove it and was finally served with a community protection notice on August 4.

This required him to remove his rubbish within 28 days but it was still there when Mr Asquith visited on September 5.

Boltan was issued with a fixed penalty notice for breaching the notice but this was not paid.

Mr Stickley told magistrates: “The waste was then cleared by the council.

“There was a large pile of rubbish outside the front window.

“It was not particularly attractive and possibly contained rubbish that could be injurious to the health of local residents.”

Boltan, who was not present at the Huddersfield court, was fined £676.

He will have to pay the £324 incurred by the council in clearing the waste away as well as £297 prosecution costs and £66 victim surcharge.