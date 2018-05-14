Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A helicopter has been buzzing above Emley Moor again as work continues to build a temporary mast alongside its famous “twin”.

The twin-engine Super Puma multi-purpose helicopter spent today (Mon) ferrying sections of mast to be fitted to the growing structure by workmen wearing safety harnesses and hard hats.

The temporary mast will be 317m (1,040ft) tall when it is completed over the next few months – just shy of its 330.4m (1,084ft) tall brother.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Work began on building the temporary structure a month ago. A huge crane was brought in to raise the first section of the mast, which will stand next to the concrete tower until the end of 2021.

Since then, the 20-seater helicopter has been used to ferry workmen to the top of the metal structure and lift additional sections of mast to be put into position. The work has also attracted sightseers with binoculars keen to follow progress.

The second mast – supported by dozens of steel cables – needs to be built so that vital work can be carried out on the broadcasting technology on the original landmark structure.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

That work – being carried out for Arqiva, the communications infrastructure provider – will result in Emley’s iconic landmark being reduced in height to 319m. However, it will still retain its status as the tallest free-standing structure in the UK.

The mast was built in 1971 to replace a previous one brought down by high winds and ice in March, 1969.