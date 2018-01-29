Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Jobcentre and Kirklees college have teamed up to promote training and jobs in hotels, catering, bars and leisure.

The month-long Hospitality Works campaign will highlight opportunities available and will culminating with a local careers and hospitality event where job seekers can meet employers in the industry.

Adele Leahy, business engagement manager for Jobcentre Plus in Kirklees, said: “The hospitality sector is the fourth-largest employer in the UK accounting for 10% of the total workforce. It was the fastest-growing sector in 2017.”

She said: “The event will feature lots of employers who will be able to talk about the jobs and apprenticeships available and what it’s like to work in the hospitality sector. The event is not just open to Jobcentre clients, anyone can come along.

The event takes place from 10am to 3.30pm on Thursday, February 22, at Kirklees College’s Chapel Hill site.

Employers wanting to attend or those interested in finding our more about this career path can click here to book a free place.

The new initiative comes as latest figures show the number of people in work in the UK has reached a record high amid strong demand for workers.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show there were just over 32.2m people in employment in the three months to November, 2017 – an increase of 102,000 on the previous quarter and the biggest total since records began in 1971.

The UK’s employment rate is now at a joint record high of 75.3%.

Unemployment fell by 3,000 to 1.44m, which is 160,000 lower than a year ago.

However, the UK claimant count, which includes people on Jobseeker’s Allowance and the unemployment element of Universal Credit, increased by 8,600 last month to 832,500.

The number of people receiving out-of-work benefits in Huddersfield during December stood at 1,800, which was up by 20 on the previous month. The figure for Colne Valley was 1,085, which was an increase of 10 on November.

Unemployment in Yorkshire and the Humber rose by about 6,000 to 134,000 during the three months to November, 2017.

Average earnings rose by 2.5% in the year to November – unchanged from the previous month – although pay is still growing at less the rate of inflation.