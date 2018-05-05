A lorry fire closed the M62 near Rishworth causing long tailbacks.

Emergency crews were sent to tackle the blaze on the Westbound carriageway between Junction 22 at Rishworth Moor and Junction 21 for Milnrow.

Highways England said traffic had been held for a time on both carriageways. We'll have all the latest information as it happens.

