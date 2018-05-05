A lorry fire closed the M62 near Rishworth causing long tailbacks.
Emergency crews were sent to tackle the blaze on the Westbound carriageway between Junction 22 at Rishworth Moor and Junction 21 for Milnrow.
Highways England said traffic had been held for a time on both carriageways. We'll have all the latest information as it happens.
Traffic on the move
Part of the central barrier has now been removed to get traffic off the motorway
'We were worried it was going to explode'
Ben Jenkinson was a passenger in a car which drove past the HGV before firefighters arrived.
He told the Manchester Evening News: “We were driving along the M62 and saw a huge plume of black smoke in the distance. It must have only just happened as there were no fire engines there.
“As we got closer we saw it was a lorry on fire. My friend driving saw what it was carrying and hurried up to get past it because he was worried it was going to explode. It looked really bad. The whole cabin was engulfed in flames.”
The barriers are coming down
Part of the central reservation is being removed as part of efforts to help motorists stuck on the M62
Rearward relief!
Trapped drivers are going to be released from the motorway - although Highways England have used a rather odd phrase for it
HGV driver thought to be ok
We understand the driver of the lorry managed to get out and wasn’t injured.
North West Ambulance Service have confirmed they were not asked to attend the fire.
Tanker carrying oxygen
Highways England has confirmed the HGV on fire is a tanker carrying oxygen.
A spokesman for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a fire on the M62 near junction 21 on Saturday morning.
“On arrival crews found a HGV on fire on the westbound side of the carriageway.
“The vehicle is currently on the hard shoulder of the motorway.
“Three crews are in attendance including firefighters from Rochdale, Heywood and Littleborough.
“Two jets and four breathing apparatus are being used.”
Gritters head to M62
West Yorkshire Police said gritters have been called to the scene of the fire on the M62 to treat the road due to diesel spillage on the carriageway.
A spokesperson said motorists were advised to avoid junction 22 and said the westbound carriageway was likely to be closed “for the foreseeable future”.
Broken down vehicle too!
The M62 may not be going anywhere quickly - and now there’s a broken down vehicle to throw into the mix.
Drivers in good spirits
It’s a cracking day weather-wise and too hot to be sat in your car on the M62.
Despite the delays people seem to be in good spirits. Lots of smiling faces and selfies popping up on Twitter.
Highways England statement
Here’s the diversion route advised by Highways England.
“The M62 in Greater Manchester is closed westbound between J22 and J21 near Milnrow due to an HGV fire. Lane 3 is closed Eastbound.
Westbound traffic is advised to exit the M62 at J22 and follow the hollow diamond diversion symbol. Take the A672 southbound towards Denshaw. Then take the A640 westbound towards Newhay and then take the A6193. Re-join the M62 at J21.
Road users are advised to expect delays and to allow extra time for their journeys.”
Avoid the M62
Highways England have put diversions in place.
Drivers preparing for some long delays
It could be a couple of hours before the traffic gets moving again.