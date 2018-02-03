Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters were called to a blaze which engulfed two cars parked on a Colne Valley industrial estate on Friday night.

Residents reported a loud bang before the blaze was spotted and Huddersfield fire crews were called out.

One person posted on Facebook that the noise was “absolutely terrifying” while another driving nearby said they almost crashed the car when they heard it.

Two pumps attended the scene at Britannia Mills, Britannia Road, Milnsbridge, at about 8.3pm.

Crew commander Ben Root said the fire – which was visible for miles around – had started on the passenger side of a Ford car parked close to one of the units on the site and quickly spread to a Vauxhall Astra parked alongside.

Firefighters tackled the fire and sprayed water on the building to prevent the fire spreading.

He said: “The cars were very close to the building, but we got water onto it before the fire could get to the building. We called out the building’s owners to open the doors and ventilate the smoke and extinguished the fires in the two cars.”

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.