Work has started on a luxury housing scheme in the historic village of Farnley Tyas.

Residential property firm Radcliffe Developments has begun work on the footings at Park Farm, a development of eight four and five-bedroomed properties.

It follows the success of Beech Farm, a neighbouring development of 25 luxury homes undertaken by the same company.

Both schemes are on behalf of Farnley Estates, which owns and manages 1,500 acres of land around Farnley Tyas .

Properties at Beech Farm range from £250,000 to £1.5m.

Three of the homes to be built at Park Farm are already sold subject to contract. The remaining properties range in price from £550,000 to £900,000. Completion dates for the properties will be from August this year to early 2019.

The properties at Park Farm will be built in Yorkshire stone with stone slate roofing and softwood double glazed units. Lawned, landscaped gardens will feature dry-stone walls and will benefit from sunny south-facing gardens and open aspects.

Buyers of the properties will be able to work alongside the architects to choose the internal design and will have e a choice of bathrooms and kitchens, making the properties completely bespoke.

Sales agent Antonia Coffey, of Huddersfield estate agent Bramleys, said: “The success of the adjacent Beech Farm scheme, completed last year, demonstrates that the market still has an appetite for exquisite family homes in a wonderful rural location like Farnley Tyas.

“Stunning new homes in one of Yorkshire’s most desirable residential areas will always find discerning buyers, but in particular, Park Farm represents the opportunity for an enviable new lifestyle and residents will enjoy being very much part of a rural village community in the heart Yorkshire’s countryside, which has changed little over the past century.”

John Radcliffe, managing director of Lockwood-based Radcliffe Developments, said: “Our firm prides itself on its local roots. Indeed John Radcliffe & Sons was established in 1802 and is one of the oldest companies in Huddersfield. For over 200 years we have developed many important properties in the area, including a number of the town’s major heritage buildings.

“We have a duty of care to maintain a legacy of building homes which deliver the highest standards of workmanship, professionalism and accuracy, which have been the hallmarks of each project we have undertaken, and has contributed to the enduring success of this local family business.”