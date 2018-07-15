Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The M62 will be shut in both directions this afternoon.

Highways England has revealed there are concerns about an overhead power line at Ainley Top so the carriageway will be closed in both directions from 3pm until Northern Powergrid engineers make it safe.

It seems one of three cables has broken and can be seen on the ground.

It has urged people travelling to the Little Mix concert at the John Smith’s Stadium to allow extra time.

It seems the cable could be linked to a power cut in the same area which is still ongoing.

The Toby Carvery at Ainley Top is one of those hit.

A Facebook post by the company said: “Due to electrical power failure, Toby Carvery Huddersfield is closed. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

It hopes to return to normal service would resume at 6pm today.

The Toby Carvery wasn’t the only premises in the area affected. The Nags Head pub and restaurant also suffered a power cut which meant it was not able to offer any food until 1pm.

And one of the traffic lights at Ainley Top roundabout was also knocked out.

The Cedar Court Hotel at Ainley Top was without power for a couple of hours this morning.

Northern Powergrid said 20 premises were affected. A statement on its website said: “We have restored power to some of the customers affected and continue to work to restore supply to the remaining customers.

“The power cut affecting your property has been caused by an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment that serve your area.”