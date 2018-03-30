Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The M62 has been shut after a serious crash on the moorland stretch near Huddersfield.

And it already looks like the eastbound carriageway will be shut for most of the day.

The crash happened late this morning on the eastbound carriageway near to junction 22 at Rishworth Moor.

It is understood the accident has involved a car and a motorbike at the end of the long uphill stretch from junction 21 where four lanes merge into three.

One lane was initially blocked until around 11.40am when a full eastbound closure was then put in place.

Police and Highways England are at the scene and it is understood to be a serious accident.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area or allow extra time for journeys.

A statement from Highways England said: “TRAFFIC HELD #M62 eastbound between J21 #Firgrove #Rochdale and J22 due to a serious collision involving a car and motorbike.

“@NWmwaypolice are on scene and @HighwaysNEAST are travelling towards, pls approach the area with caution.”

Bolton Wanderers are playing Leeds United at Elland Road, with the motorway busy with fans now stuck in the long tailbacks.

It is expected that queues will now be forming on the westbound carriage from junction 23 at Outlane past Scammonden and the farmhouse to junction 22.

People heading for Manchester airport may be well advised to find alternative routes or set off far earlier than planned.

Follow our Examiner blog for the latest updates.