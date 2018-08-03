Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A smash on the M62 left one motorist injured and caused queues stretching back from Huddersfield to Morley .

All three lanes of the westbound carriageway were closed following a crash between two cars and two vans just after 2.36pm.

Lanes two and three were closed initially but at 2.50pm the decision was taken to close all lanes on the westbound carriageway .

Pictures from the scene showed a van and two cars damaged, whith a second van stopped at the crash site between junctions 24 at Ainley Top and 23 at Huddersfield .

Firefighters attended and Highways England was quick to confirm that recovery of the affected vehicles had been arranged.

One lane opened 40 minutes after the crash, but queues soon built up on both sides of the carriageway.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service’s Hazardous Area Response Team said on Twitter just after 3pm: “Just come clear from a RTC [road traffic collision] with Highways England and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service. Road [at a] standstill from past junction 24 all the way back to junction 25.”

By 4pm traffic jams on the westbound side stretched back from Huddersfield to junction 27 at Gildersome, near Morley, with delays of around one hour and 20 minutes for motorists.

Congestion also built up on the eastbound carriageway towards Leeds, believed to be the result of other drivers ‘rubber-necking’ at the accident.

A spokeswoman for Highways England said one person involved in the crash had minor injuries.

All lanes were reopened at around 4.10pm but queues remained well into the Friday evening rush hour.