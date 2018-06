Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A road accident snarled up a main Huddersfield road this teatime.

The dual carriageway stretch of Bradford Road heading from the Mumbai Spice restaurant up to Bradley Bar roundabout was shut after a 30-year-old motorcyclist on a Suzuki was in an accident with a Masda 3SE car yesterday teatime.

The biker was treated in the back of an ambulance and taken to hospital with a head injury.

The road was reopened just after 5.30pm.