Train services through Huddersfield will be hit by major engineering work this weekend.

TransPennine and Northern services through Huddersfield and between Liverpool, Manchester and Leeds, York and the north east, will be changing on Saturday and Sunday with a different timetable operating on each day.

So if you are going to Manchester Airport you’ll need to check a revised timetable for this weekend.

There will be no train services to/from Stalybridge and there will be significantly fewer trains than normal between Manchester and Leeds and the north east as services will be diverted via an alternative route.

TransPennine Express say: “There will only be one service each hour available to travel between Manchester stations and Huddersfield/Dewsbury.

“Additionally TransPennine Express trains are diverted between Manchester Victoria and Huddersfield via Rochdale (not calling) and will not call at Stalybridge.”

Here’s an overview of what’s happening:

A revised timetable will be operating across this route due to work taking place between:

Stalybridge and Huddersfield

Manchester Piccadilly and Stalybridge

In the Liverpool area (Lime Street upgrade works)

Northallerton and Middlesbrough (Sunday only until 1600)

Revised timetables are different for each route on each day, click here to see the timetables: www.tpexpress.co.uk/travel-updates/changes-to-train-times

Bus replacements:

An hourly replacement coach service will run between Manchester Piccadilly and Huddersfield via Stalybridge and intermediate stations, as follows:

Huddersfield: bus will depart/arrive from Stand S1 which is located outside the entrance to the station on St George’s Square.

Slaithwaite: Rail replacement buses pick up/drop off at the bus stops on the A62 Manchester Road, (outside Nobles wine bar for Huddersfield, opposite side for Manchester).

Marsden: Rail replacement buses pick up drop off in the station car park at the front of the station.

Deighton: On the railway bridge above station (Whitacre Street) at service bus stop (17281/2).

Mirfield: Pick up/drop off at the service bus stops (15145/6) on Huddersfield Road, (outside BetFred for Leeds, outside the café for Huddersfield).

Ravensthorpe: Pick up/drop off on Calder Road at the top of the Station Approach. (Station side for Leeds, opposite side for Huddersfield).

Dewsbury: Pick up/drop off in front of the station (adjacent to station car park).

Batley: Pick up/drop off on station car park.

What work is taking place?

Engineering work is taking place throughout the north on Saturday and Sunday.

Locally, work is taking place to upgrade Tunnel End Aqueduct, also known as Standedge Aqueduct.

The site will become a hive of activity with around 50 staff and contractors working around the clock to dismantle the existing bridge deck. The new bridge deck will no longer be lifted in over the weekend and instead that will happen at a later date, but it still means bus replacement services.

Other engineering work is taking place to the tracks in and around Greater Manchester.