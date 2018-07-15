Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A free sports event for children is to be held in Greenhead Park.

The annual Flame event returns on Thursday, July 26, with a festival of free inclusive sport and activities for all ages and abilities.

Kirklees Council is working in association with the Huddersfield Town Foundation and Yorkshire Sport Foundation to bring a wide range of sports and activities to Greenhead Park including wheelchair rugby league and basketball, tennis, adapted bikes, football, caving, cricket and many more.

There will also be a stage for live dance and musical performances.

There’s no need to book in advance. Event-goers registering at the desk on the day will receive a Flame wristband which gives them access to try everything for free.

Clr Naheed Mather, Cabinet member for Communities and Environment, said: “Flame has always been a popular community event where families can have lots of fun together, for free. Delivered in this friendly, relaxed way we find people exercise and make new friends without even realising it, and many are encouraged to go on to take up a new hobby as a result.”

Flame is open between 11am and 3pm and all the activities are outdoors.

The Flame event was created in 2012 as a celebration of the Olympic flame passing through Kirklees on route to London for the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic games. The event aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people through physical activity, as well as promoting social inclusion and the range of inclusive sports available locally.

Go to www.kirklees.gov.uk/flame for more information.