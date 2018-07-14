Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Leeds Bradford Airport has undergone a major revamp ... and more is on the way.

Passengers will notice a difference once they have gone through security and are waiting for their flights.

This is the first phase of a bigger redevelopment.

The multi-million pound development has seen the entire departure lounge transformed with more seats plus a range of new shops, cafes, restaurants, bar areas and airport lounges.

The Yorkshire Lounge, The White Rose Suite and 1432 Club all have stunning floor to ceiling runway views.

The new Cabin Bar will feature cocktails, small plates and craft beers while the Saltaire restaurant has been refurbished.

The Beer House has replaced The Sports Bar to cater for large groups. There is also a new Starbucks.

But one new place Huddersfield Town fans won’t be rushing to is the new Leeds United retail shop.

Outside the airport is a new meet and greet car park so passengers can collect their car right at the front of the terminal building. The airport’s official taxi service, Arrow Cars, now has an office and taxi lane on the terminal forecourt.

In March the airport opened its first off-site car park, Viking Airport Parking. This is just off the airport roundabout located on Warren House Lane and provides a 24/7 shuttle buses service to transport passengers from the car park to the terminal in less than five minutes.

The airport’s chief executive, David Laws, said: “Our passengers’ journey begins right here at the airport and it’s vital we give them the best possible experience. We have listened to their feedback and as the development of LBA continues we hope to keep improving the customer experience and ensure our passengers feel welcome.

“We want the people of our thriving region to get behind their airport and help us move forward. The more people use the airport the more successful we can be.

“We are now working on our exciting plans for phase two of the terminal infrastructure to improve security and passenger flow. We hope to have more exciting announcements in the very near future.”