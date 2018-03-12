Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 24-year-old man from Liversedge has been seriously injured in a crash on the motorway this morning.

And police are now appealing for witnesses to the road traffic collision on the M621 near Leeds which has left the driver in a serious condition.

At 3.40am a black Renault Megane Coupe was being driven on the M621 from Junction 27 of the M62 towards Leeds city centre when it left the carriageway.

Police say it overturned before colliding with a large motorway sign, causing extensive damage to the vehicle.

(Image: Google)

The driver, a 24-year-old man from Liversedge, was seriously injured and is currently being treated at Leeds General Infirmary.

The incident meant that section of the M621 was closed off from 4am until just after 11am, causing huge delays for drivers while police worked at the scene.

West Yorkshire Police say anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw the vehicle in the area in the time leading up to the collision is asked to contact PC 571 Richard Whiteley of Safer Roads and Neighbourhood Support East via 101 quoting log number 145 of March 12