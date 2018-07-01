The video will start in 8 Cancel

A bar bust-up ended up with a man being stabbed several times in the street last night, detectives have said.

A 28-year-old man was found bleeding with several wounds outside the Palace Studios student flats in Huddersfield town centre at about 4am this morning.

He was treated by ambulance staff and rushed to hospital for emergency treatment.

Police have said his injuries are serious but not life threatening.

Detectives have said the violence began after an altercation with a group of males at Verve bar in nearby Byram Street.

Part of Kirkgate close to the student flats is cordoned off as crime scene investigators carry out forensic enquiries into the incident.

A windowsill stained with blood was today still visible as the police cordon remained in place.

Det Insp Shaf Rehman, of Kirklees CID, said: “We are treating this incident very seriously and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the man being attacked in Kirkgate or the earlier altercation with this group of males at the Verve bar.

“The victim has been stabbed a number of times and, while his injuries are fortunately not life threatening, the consequences could easily have been much worse.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries to identify those responsible and would like to hear from anyone who saw the people involved at any point during this incident.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who has any other information that could assist the investigation.

“We recognise that a violent incident such as this will cause understandable concern in the community, and we are working closely with our colleagues in the local neighbourhood policing team who are increasing their patrols of the area to reassure people.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13180319548.

Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.