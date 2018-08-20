Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have charged a man over drugs and a loaded weapon found inside a car pulled over after concerns were raised over a man with a gun in the street.

The Examiner reported on the arrest yesterday (Sunday), after police stopped the yellow Citroen on Manchester Road, Thornton Lodge .

The arrest came on Saturday after members of the public called to say they’d seen a man walking near Crosland Health Golf Club holding a gun, before getting into a yellow car.

A search and stop of a vehicle resulted in the discovery of a loaded, although legally-owned, weapon on the passenger seat.

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman confirmed that a 32-year-old man had been charged following the discovery.

Officers found this loaded gun after a man was spotted wandering around Huddersfield with a rifle

Jonathan Reaney, 32, of Town End in Golcar , was charged with being in possession of a class B drug and possession of an air weapon in a public place.

Reaney is due before Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on September 7.