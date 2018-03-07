Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Man has appeared in court accused of going round to his mum’s home armed with a knife and a baseball bat.

Jareth Cooling was arrested following a disturbance at the house in Netherton, on February 4, Kirklees magistrates heard.

The 22-year-old admitted that he had a baseball bat with him and police are later said to have found a knife in his coat pocket.

During the row as he was arrested he spat at two police officers, prosecutor Jill Seddon said.

Cooling denies charges of using violence to secure entry to a premises and possession of a bladed article in public.

He pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting a constable in the execution of their duty and possession of an offensive weapon, the baseball bat.

Magistrates told Cooling, of Elmfield Avenue in Golcar, that his trial on the denied matters will take place at the Huddersfield court on July 19.

In the meantime he is banned from going to the family home or from contacting his mother and stepfather.