A man called his former partner’s new boyfriend a “fat c**t” and challenged him to a fight in the street, a court heard.

Robert Patton had been banned from contacting his ex as part of a non-molestation order granted by a county court in May.

The order included various conditions including a prohibition on threatening or using abusive language towards her or going to her Fartown home.

But the 48-year-old breached this order three times, Kirklees magistrates were told.

On May 21 Patton allegedly followed his ex to the end of the street as she left her Ashfield Street address.

Later the same day after she returned home Patton is alleged to have banged on the door and shouted abuse through the letterbox aimed at her new partner.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman said the incident in which Patton challenged the other male to fight him lasted for 10 minutes.

Then on June 1 his ex was walking up to her doorway when he allegedly came up behind her and forced his way into the house.

He allegedly demanded to know about her new relationship and tried to get hold of their young child, causing her some distress.

Patton, of Fartown Green Road, denies three charges of breaching a non-molestation order and faces trial at the Huddersfield court on October 17.

Magistrates released him on bail conditions that he lives and sleeps at his brother’s address in Meltham and does not contact his ex’s new partner.