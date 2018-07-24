Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man bombarded his secret wife with 100 phone calls a day after their relationship ended, a court heard.

Amir Malik and the victim were married under Islamic law in February but she didn’t tell her family as she was already married to another man.

She then broke up with the 27-year-old but he continued to contact her, Kirklees magistrates were told.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman said that the victim received calls from various phone numbers and would sometimes receive 100 missed calls a day.

Malik also showed up at her home in Batley and she was concerned about him telling her family about the marriage as it would bring shame on her, magistrates were told.

He pleaded not guilty to a charge of harassment dated between May 14 and July 21.

Sonia Kidd, mitigating, said that his ex was already married to another man when they wed earlier this year.

She explained that Malik was not aware of this and she didn’t want her family to find out about the new relationship.

His trial will be held at the Huddersfield court on October 8.

In the meantime Malik, of Walden Drive in Bradford, has bail conditions not to contact the complainant or go to her home.