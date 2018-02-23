Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man accused of stabbing his own brother at the home they share has been back in court accused of breaching his bail conditions.

Gavin O’Neil, 47, was found suffering from stab wounds near to his home in Royd Street, Slaithwaite , on Wednesday afternoon.

His younger brother Daniel O’Neil, 45, appeared before Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on Thursday charged with Section 18 wounding, affray and possession of a bladed article, a kitchen knife, in public.

He was granted bail to an address in Honley but when he appeared before Huddersfield Magistrates today (Friday) he was remanded in custody to appear before Leeds Crown Court on March 22.

Police and ambulance staff were sent to the scene in the Hill Top area of the village at around 2pm on Wednesday.

Prosecutor Andy Wills told the Huddersfield court on Thursday that O’Neil wounded his own brother by stabbing him.

The victim, who had suffered wounds to his chest and arm, then sought refuge at Hill Top Stores opposite their home.